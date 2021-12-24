How will the history of early twenty-first century sexuality be written? Surely the ongoing battle for basic bodily autonomy for all people will be part of it – reproductive rights, LGBTQIA2+ rights, the MeToo movement. Let me say to any historian reading this 50 or 100 years from now, it’s real: the legal encroachment on our bodies is happening in courts, the push to formalize the lies we tell children in classrooms about sexual health is happening, school district by school district; the increasing medicalization of sexual difficulties, especially women’s, is being driven by pharmaceutical companies, who see profit in selling drugs by promoting a scientifically outmoded model of how sex works in human bodies. Different religious organizations continue to tell people that all but a scant few of the sexual possibilities of their bodies are wrong and bad and dangerous and will send them to some version of hell. That’s all real.